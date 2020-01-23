Strategy optimization with real ticks allowed in cloud network now?

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Hi there,

I'm wondering if testing with real ticks is allowed with the cloud network.

Why I'm asking:

I can configure this:

Configuration

There are no errors occuring and everything seems to be correct.

Yes, I read all the articles about strategy optimization (local agents / cloud etc.) But it seems to be different now.

What is your experience? Is strategy optimization with real ticks allowed in cloud network now?


Best regards

Jorg

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