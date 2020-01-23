Strategy optimization with real ticks allowed in cloud network now?
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Hi there,
I'm wondering if testing with real ticks is allowed with the cloud network.
Why I'm asking:
I can configure this:
There are no errors occuring and everything seems to be correct.
Yes, I read all the articles about strategy optimization (local agents / cloud etc.) But it seems to be different now.
What is your experience? Is strategy optimization with real ticks allowed in cloud network now?
Best regards
Jorg