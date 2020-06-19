MQL5 - Sick and tired of 2 things
Hello,
2. Execution of the trades - When I try to CLOSE my trades VERY OFTEN this process gets kind of stuck and then window pops up telling me about THE NEW PRICE OFFER and I AM ASKED TO EITHER AGREE OR REJECT.
What a hell is this? If I CLOSE my trade that PARTICULAR second IT MEANS this SECOND IS IMPORTANT TO ME! Why MQL5 makes ME WAIT and THEN ASKS IF I AM OKAY WITH THE NEW PRICE?! IT'S NOTHING LIKE THAT ON MQL4
If I CLOSE my trade, it gets closed IMMEDIATELY there and I NEVER EXPERIENCED any price changes!
you don't always get what you want. you get what you negotiate. it's call slippage
you don't always get what you want. you get what you negotiate. it's call slippage
I have been trading almost 2 years on MQL4 and NEVER HAD ANY SIMILAR WINDOW POPPING UP.
I know that price will never be the same.
However, MQL4 NEVER MAKES YOU WAIT 10sec and THEN INFORMS ABOUT THE NEW PRICE and ASKS IF ITS OK.
It's time consuming and sometimes every second matters if you are a day trader!
Disable the option that allows exact placement of objects (i.e. between bars.) MT4 doesn't have that.
...
Your post is not stupid, it's unpleasant. Please stop abusing of capital letters and underlines.
It's different because it's not the same software obviously, you need to learn how it works or continue to use MT4.
1. Because MT5 is more flexible, allowing people who need it to place lines with precision. Next time read the documentation to learn it.
To disabled this feature :
2. This is not related to MT5, it's exactly the same under MT4, and it depends of the broker. You are obviously using a market maker with Instant Execution and got a requote, you can increase the deviation to avoid or decrease requotes.
Or use an other broker with Market execution.
Here again reading the documentation would help.
Alain!
I am sorry for capital letters and underlines.
I just tried to express my emotions and unsatisfaction the best way I can in this digital world.
Annyway, your answers are absolutely brilliant and thus, I have my problems magically solved!
You have just made my irritation to disappear, ha!
MILLIONS THANK YOU :)
I am glad to read that. You are welcome.
