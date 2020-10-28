Withdrawal unavailable ?
I have tried Paypal and Visa withdrawl methods and always as verification failure. IS THIS A SCAM THEY ARE RUNNING?
Danica Annechino:
Withdrawal from mql5 forum?
Read this article about withdrawal: Payments and payment methods
Besides, it is written on my (and on your) profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/halfdome1621/accounting/chooseout
and the link above is leading to this part of the article:
Payments and payment methods
- www.mql5.com
The MQL5.community website offers unique fee-based services as well as an opportunity to earn additional profit. From this article, you will find out how payments for MQL5 services are performed, how the earned money can be withdrawn, and how the operation security is ensured. Security of operations Top up MQL5 Services Withdraw from account...
I tried withdrawing my 50usd but I kept on seeing no end note
globalthought22:
You can't withdraw non-earned funds.
Hi
I'm a verified user and selling a product (robot, dashboard).
Today when the timer for a week lock on the gain was removed, I tried to withdraw some money using webmoney service, but I get this message in the withdraw section :
Withdrawal unavailable:
Currently, no action is required from you. Please wait till the verification is complete. Until then, the ability to withdraw funds is limited.
Sorry for inconvenience.
Question is :
Why do I get this message when I already sent documentations and verified my identity months ago? And how long will this process take?
Thanks