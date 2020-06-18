What cause big gap in H1 chart?
Dear experienced traders
I saw there was a big gap in H1 chart.
What should be the reason a H1 chart could get a gap like below?
Thank you in advance and best wishes,
Sky
That's the beginning of the week, the gap is between Friday night and Sunday night/Monday morning.
Try put the period seperators in chart settings to see these time points.
Right click on your chart >> Properties >> Common >> Show period seperators.
That's the beginning of the week, the gap is between Friday night and Sunday night/Monday morning.
Try put the period seperators in chart settings to see these time points.
Right click on your chart >> Properties >> Common >> Show period seperators.
Thank you so much, Eleni.
Sorry that I forgot window open...
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Dear experienced traders
I saw there was a big gap in H1 chart.
What should be the reason a H1 chart could get a gap like below?
Thank you in advance and best wishes,
Sky