What cause big gap in H1 chart?

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Dear experienced traders


I saw there was a big gap in H1 chart. 

What should be the reason a H1 chart could get a gap like below? 


Thank you in advance and best wishes,

Sky



 
Sky L:

Dear experienced traders

I saw there was a big gap in H1 chart. 

What should be the reason a H1 chart could get a gap like below? 

Thank you in advance and best wishes,

Sky


That's the beginning of the week, the gap is between Friday night and Sunday night/Monday morning.

Try put the period seperators in chart settings to see these time points.

Right click on your chart >> Properties >> Common >> Show period seperators.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

That's the beginning of the week, the gap is between Friday night and Sunday night/Monday morning.

Try put the period seperators in chart settings to see these time points.

Right click on your chart >> Properties >> Common >> Show period seperators.

Thank you so much, Eleni. 

Sorry that I forgot window open...

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