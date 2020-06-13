I get error OrderModify error 1 in Strategy Tester mt4. Can someone help me fix this?
Don't keep trying to modify the SL over and over again. Just do it once.
In future please post in the correct section
I will move your topic to the MQL4 and Metatrader 4 section.
Don't keep trying to modify the SL over and over again. Just do it once.
In future please post in the correct section
I will move your topic to the MQL4 and Metatrader 4 section.
Thank you, sorry for being in wrong section, I'm still newbie here.
Anyway, can you point out where is the error in the code, and how to fixed it?
Anyway, can you point out where is the error in the code, and how to fixed it?
Don't keep trying to modify the SL over and over again. Just do it once.
if(ticket < 0) { Print("OrderSend failed with error #", GetLastError()); } else { //Modify SL }
|You
|Server
|Change the SL to X
|It is at X!
|Change the SL to X
|It is at X!
|Change the SL to X
|You are insane
Unknown
Compute the new value, then check that you are moving the existing value at least a tick.
PIP, Point, or Tick are all different in general.
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So, I get this error in strategy tester mt4:
Beside of the error, the strategy tester works really fine. But I'm afraid if I using this code in real account, this error would disrupt the trading.
Can someone help me to fix this?
This is the code I write: