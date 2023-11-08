Economic Calendar Api Recommendation?

New comment
 

Can anyone recommend an economic calendar api?

I need one for my company.  It has to be an actual api that reads json data (or other format) and doesn't rely on screen-scraping of html.


Does anyone have any advice?


Thanks in advance!

 
You didn't make a lot of efforts to find it yourself. It's 5 minutes research to find at least 3 different ones. Do your homework.
 
cdxadmin:

Can anyone recommend an economic calendar api?

I need one for my company.  It has to be an actual api that reads json data (or other format) and doesn't rely on screen-scraping of html.


Does anyone have any advice?


Thanks in advance!

use nquotes+c#

 

Ok...... Let's try this again. You can use FF's free calendar API 

import datetime as dt
import functools

import dateutil.parser as date_parser
import requests


@functools.lru_cache
def get_events(past_events=False):
    url = 'https://cdn-nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.json'
    events = requests.get(url).json()
    now = dt.datetime.now(tz=dt.timezone.utc)
    filtered_events = []
    for e in events:
        date = e['date'] = date_parser.parse(e['date'])
        if past_events or date >= now:
            filtered_events.append(e)
    return filtered_events


if __name__ == '__main__':
    import pprint
    def high_impact_usd(event):
        return (event['country'] == 'USD' and event['impact'] in ['High', 'Medium'])

    pprint.pp(list(filter(high_impact_usd, get_events())))

...

[{'title': 'Retail Sales m/m',
  'country': 'USD',
  'date': datetime.datetime(2020, 6, 16, 8, 30, tzinfo=tzoffset(None, -14400)),
  'impact': 'High',
  'forecast': '7.4%',
  'previous': '-16.4%'},
 {'title': 'Core Retail Sales m/m',
  'country': 'USD',
  'date': datetime.datetime(2020, 6, 16, 8, 30, tzinfo=tzoffset(None, -14400)),
  'impact': 'High',
  'forecast': '5.5%',
  'previous': '-17.2%'},
 {'title': 'Fed Chair Powell Testifies',
  'country': 'USD',
  'date': datetime.datetime(2020, 6, 16, 10, 0, tzinfo=tzoffset(None, -14400)),
  'impact': 'High',
  'forecast': '',
  'previous': ''},
 {'title': 'Building Permits',
  'country': 'USD',
  'date': datetime.datetime(2020, 6, 17, 8, 30, tzinfo=tzoffset(None, -14400)),
  'impact': 'Medium',
  'forecast': '1.23M',
  'previous': '1.07M'},
 {'title': 'Fed Chair Powell Testifies',
  'country': 'USD',
  'date': datetime.datetime(2020, 6, 17, 12, 0, tzinfo=tzoffset(None, -14400)),
  'impact': 'High',
  'forecast': '',
  'previous': ''},
 {'title': 'Unemployment Claims',
  'country': 'USD',
  'date': datetime.datetime(2020, 6, 18, 8, 30, tzinfo=tzoffset(None, -14400)),
  'impact': 'Medium',
  'forecast': '1300K',
  'previous': '1542K'},
 {'title': 'Philly Fed Manufacturing Index',
  'country': 'USD',
  'date': datetime.datetime(2020, 6, 18, 8, 30, tzinfo=tzoffset(None, -14400)),
  'impact': 'Medium',
  'forecast': '-25.0',
  'previous': '-43.1'},
 {'title': 'CB Leading Index m/m',
  'country': 'USD',
  'date': datetime.datetime(2020, 6, 18, 10, 0, tzinfo=tzoffset(None, -14400)),
  'impact': 'Medium',
  'forecast': '2.4%',
  'previous': '-4.4%'},
 {'title': 'Fed Chair Powell Speaks',
  'country': 'USD',
  'date': datetime.datetime(2020, 6, 19, 13, 0, tzinfo=tzoffset(None, -14400)),
  'impact': 'Medium',
  'forecast': '',
  'previous': ''}]
 
Thank you so much for the information nicholish en but how do I stream this data or get the Actual of the economic calendar...thanks
 

The economic calendar is part of the terminal MT5:


If you open this tab the relevant news are placed on the actual chart:

To delete them again on the chart: Contrl+B => List all => select all (you need) and Delete.

Finally here you find the available functions for MQL5:

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/calendar

Documentation on MQL5: Economic Calendar
Documentation on MQL5: Economic Calendar
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 
卡尔·施赖伯 # :

经济 日历 是MT5终端的一部分：


如果您打开此选项卡，相关新闻将放置在实际图表上：

要在图表上再次删除它们：Contrl+B => 列出全部 => 选择全部（您需要）并删除。

最后，您可以在这里找到 MQL5 的可用函数：

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/calendar

MT5 calendar data difference from ffc 

 
Daqiang Wei #:

MT5 calendar data difference from ffc 

MT5 calendar forecasting data must be different from ff calendar because those are the two different calendars (it should not be same by definition).
New comment