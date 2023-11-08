Economic Calendar Api Recommendation?
Can anyone recommend an economic calendar api?
I need one for my company. It has to be an actual api that reads json data (or other format) and doesn't rely on screen-scraping of html.
Does anyone have any advice?
Thanks in advance!
use nquotes+c#
Ok...... Let's try this again. You can use FF's free calendar API
import datetime as dt import functools import dateutil.parser as date_parser import requests @functools.lru_cache def get_events(past_events=False): url = 'https://cdn-nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.json' events = requests.get(url).json() now = dt.datetime.now(tz=dt.timezone.utc) filtered_events = [] for e in events: date = e['date'] = date_parser.parse(e['date']) if past_events or date >= now: filtered_events.append(e) return filtered_events if __name__ == '__main__': import pprint def high_impact_usd(event): return (event['country'] == 'USD' and event['impact'] in ['High', 'Medium']) pprint.pp(list(filter(high_impact_usd, get_events())))
...
[{'title': 'Retail Sales m/m', 'country': 'USD', 'date': datetime.datetime(2020, 6, 16, 8, 30, tzinfo=tzoffset(None, -14400)), 'impact': 'High', 'forecast': '7.4%', 'previous': '-16.4%'}, {'title': 'Core Retail Sales m/m', 'country': 'USD', 'date': datetime.datetime(2020, 6, 16, 8, 30, tzinfo=tzoffset(None, -14400)), 'impact': 'High', 'forecast': '5.5%', 'previous': '-17.2%'}, {'title': 'Fed Chair Powell Testifies', 'country': 'USD', 'date': datetime.datetime(2020, 6, 16, 10, 0, tzinfo=tzoffset(None, -14400)), 'impact': 'High', 'forecast': '', 'previous': ''}, {'title': 'Building Permits', 'country': 'USD', 'date': datetime.datetime(2020, 6, 17, 8, 30, tzinfo=tzoffset(None, -14400)), 'impact': 'Medium', 'forecast': '1.23M', 'previous': '1.07M'}, {'title': 'Fed Chair Powell Testifies', 'country': 'USD', 'date': datetime.datetime(2020, 6, 17, 12, 0, tzinfo=tzoffset(None, -14400)), 'impact': 'High', 'forecast': '', 'previous': ''}, {'title': 'Unemployment Claims', 'country': 'USD', 'date': datetime.datetime(2020, 6, 18, 8, 30, tzinfo=tzoffset(None, -14400)), 'impact': 'Medium', 'forecast': '1300K', 'previous': '1542K'}, {'title': 'Philly Fed Manufacturing Index', 'country': 'USD', 'date': datetime.datetime(2020, 6, 18, 8, 30, tzinfo=tzoffset(None, -14400)), 'impact': 'Medium', 'forecast': '-25.0', 'previous': '-43.1'}, {'title': 'CB Leading Index m/m', 'country': 'USD', 'date': datetime.datetime(2020, 6, 18, 10, 0, tzinfo=tzoffset(None, -14400)), 'impact': 'Medium', 'forecast': '2.4%', 'previous': '-4.4%'}, {'title': 'Fed Chair Powell Speaks', 'country': 'USD', 'date': datetime.datetime(2020, 6, 19, 13, 0, tzinfo=tzoffset(None, -14400)), 'impact': 'Medium', 'forecast': '', 'previous': ''}]
The economic calendar is part of the terminal MT5:
If you open this tab the relevant news are placed on the actual chart:
To delete them again on the chart: Contrl+B => List all => select all (you need) and Delete.
Finally here you find the available functions for MQL5:
- www.mql5.com
经济 日历 是MT5终端的一部分：
如果您打开此选项卡，相关新闻将放置在实际图表上：
要在图表上再次删除它们：Contrl+B => 列出全部 => 选择全部（您需要）并删除。
最后，您可以在这里找到 MQL5 的可用函数：
MT5 calendar data difference from ffc
