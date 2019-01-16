Economic calendar - historical data?
Hello,
does anyone of you know where a historical economic calendar exists?
I do not just want to see what is ahead, but also see past news.
For analyzing on what events my system fails or has trouble.
Thank you.
Regards.
Here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/economic-calendar
:)
- www.mql5.com
Here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/economic-calendar
:)
I think that on the site mql5.com the Caledar has a disadvantage. This drawback consists in the fact that among the menu items there is no Today item as it is made on the site forexfactory.
today item is absent as the main disadvantadge?
:)
This is today's line:
Dear Sergey. I saw this line. But I would like my eyes to see the events of today only. Other days are hampered by a clear perception of events. Other days disperse my attention. And when I saw the calendar on mql4.com I was upset. I want it to be done on FxFctry. But I do not want to switch from mql4.com to FxFctry and back.
Dear Sergey. I saw this line. But I would like my eyes to see the events of today only. Other days are hampered by a clear perception of events. Other days disperse my attention. And when I saw the calendar on mql4.com I was upset. I want it to be done on FxFctry. But I do not want to switch from mql4.com to FxFctry and back.
This is disadvantage for you only (it is not disadvantage of the mql5.com calendar in general - as I was reading from your previous post).
By the way, as far as I know - this mql5 calendar is developing (I just hope that it is not a final version of it).
This is disadvantage for you only (it is not disadvantage of the mql5.com calendar in general - as I was reading from your previous post).
By the way, as far as I know - this mql5 calendar is developing (I just hope that it is not a final version of it).
Thank you all.
Would be nice.
Currently not all currencies are included I think.
Hi all,
Does anyone know what the color of different economic events on the MT5 indicate? I have white, turquoise and red. However, they are all varying priority/impact so I am not sure how the colors are categorized.
Thanks so much in advance.
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Hello,
does anyone of you know where a historical economic calendar exists?
I do not just want to see what is ahead, but also see past news.
For analyzing on what events my system fails or has trouble.
Thank you.
Regards.