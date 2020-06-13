Real account

How to get into the real account after depositing amount into your demo account help please I'm struggling the whole day 
 
If you are struggling the whole day it might be a good idea to solve that first.
How can I solve this problem? I need the idea practice make perfect 
 
Keep trading a demo until you are confident enough to move to a real account without struggling all day.
OK i understand it but how can I withdraw the amount that I deposited to my demo account? 
 
You can not actually deposit real money to a demo account.
😯😯 It means i make a huge mistake by depositing the amount and even no the amount is still VALID TO MY DEMO ACCOUNT 
 
Go back and make your homework first before you do real trading
 
Then withdraw from your demo account and fund it to your real account.

 
Friends, you have a fun conversation ;)
 
