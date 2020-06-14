MACD Level read system ea
iMACD and OrderSend
Emir Revolledo:
iMACD and OrderSend
Thanks for the info. but little details helpful . if any reference
Emir Revolledo:How is Forex trade are you already doing the trade
iMACD and OrderSend
Kazi Jakaria: Thanks for the info. but little details helpful . if any reference
Technical Indicators / iMACD - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Trade Functions / OrderSend - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Walyelo Alex:
How is Forex trade are you already doing the trade
How is Forex trade are you already doing the trade
I am using MACD but not the same way he does. But those are the codes I am using in MACD and EA.
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Hi,
I have an idea how to read macd level? see the sample picture. say I want to read 0.000700. when its come it will trade. please let me know what parameter can do this?