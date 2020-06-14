MACD Level read system ea

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Hi,

I have an idea how to read macd level? see the sample picture. say I want to read 0.000700. when its come it will trade. please let me know what parameter can do this? 



 

iMACD and OrderSend

 
Emir Revolledo:

iMACD and OrderSend

Thanks for the info. but little details helpful . if any reference

 
Emir Revolledo:

iMACD and OrderSend

How is Forex trade are you already doing the trade
 
Walyelo Alex:
How is Forex trade are you already doing the trade

I am using MACD but not the same way he does. But those are the codes I am using in MACD and EA.

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