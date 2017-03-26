How to read MACD levels

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Hi, i am trying to build a EA that reads the MACD levels, but i want to check if the MACD is above level 90 or below level 10 currently i am only getting some negative decimals numbers. Help please. Thanks
 
fadil1994:
Hi, i am trying to build a EA that reads the MACD levels, but i want to check if the MACD is above level 90 or below level 10 currently i am only getting some negative decimals numbers. Help please. Thanks

MACD does not have those levels

Are you sure you want to use MACD?

 
Mladen Rakic:

MACD does not have those levels

Are you sure you want to use MACD?


yeah, cause I want to read stoch and MACD, both of them have to be in level 10 or 90. Any ideas how can I achieve that?
 
fadil1994:

yeah, cause I want to read stoch and MACD, both of them have to be in level 10 or 90. Any ideas how can I achieve that?

MACD will never have those levels. MACD simply does not work like that. See the example bellow

Some more information on MACD you can find here : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MACD



MACD - Wikipedia
MACD - Wikipedia
  • en.wikipedia.org
Example of historical stock price data (top half) with the typical presentation of a MACD(12,26,9) indicator (bottom half). The blue line is the MACD series proper, the difference between the 12-day and 26-day EMAs of the price. The red line is the average or signal series, a 9-day EMA of the MACD series. The bar graph shows the divergence...
 
Mladen Rakic:

MACD will never have those levels. MACD simply does not work like that. See the example bellow

Some more information on MACD you can find here : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MACD




ha i see, okay thanks bro, so it is possible to read if the MACD is above 0 and below 0?
 
fadil1994:

ha i see, okay thanks bro, so it is possible to read if the MACD is above 0 and below 0?
Of course :)
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