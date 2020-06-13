How to use an protected external indicator?(an specific problem)
You have to call for the right subwindow.
Otherwise you can contact the developer.
Marco vd Heijden:what do you mean by calling? call whom?
You have to call for the right subwindow.
Otherwise you can contact the developer.
Farrokh Faghih:Did you buy the EA, or develop it yourself? If you bought it, you should call the person who you bought it from.
what do you mean by calling? call whom?
what do you mean by calling? call whom?
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Hello everyone,
I have an protected indicator which I cannot find its output number to import it in my EA.
It shows some number in a graphic window but it seems it has no output. I usually see indicator's numbers in Data window but it has no number shown in it(attached photo).
I also try every single buffer number to catch the number but it was no succeed.
Anyone who has the clue?