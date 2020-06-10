VPS subscription
Hi everyone,
I got notified that my vps subscription will be ended tomorrow. So that I purchased another 3 months. My intention was to longer my old vps settings but it seems I purchased another one. How can I add this 3 months to my old subscription in order not to change any of my previous settings?
Thanks.
You can't add it to another one, because the IP address is different.
Hi everyone,
I got notified that my vps subscription will be ended tomorrow. So that I purchased another 3 months. My intention was to longer my old vps settings but it seems I purchased another one. How can I add this 3 months to my old subscription in order not to change any of my previous settings?
Thanks.
You can't add some MQL5 VPS purchased months to another MQL5 VPS subscription, because each MQL5 VPS subscription is bound to a specific trading account.
But when your initial MQL5 VPS subscription ends, you can move your new 3 months MQL5 VPS subscription to your first trading account and continue with it.
You will have a small time gap during this change though, so you will need to load your EAs or signal and synchronize/migrate with your new MQL5 VPS again.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Hi Everyone, I have a vps. I migrate my experts to the vps. But it mimmics whatever I have on my metatrader screen. I just want it to run whaterver I've migrated without copying my screen, it's so annoying. Because if I'm doing other stuff, it copies the other stuff I haven't migrated. How can I stop it from duplicating my screen, rather than just the stuff I migrated to the server?
Hi Everyone, I have a vps. I migrate my experts to the vps. But it mimmics whatever I have on my metatrader screen. I just want it to run whaterver I've migrated without copying my screen, it's so annoying. Because if I'm doing other stuff, it copies the other stuff I haven't migrated. How can I stop it from duplicating my screen, rather than just the stuff I migrated to the server?
If you have synchronized/migrated succesfully your trading environment (EAs) to your MQL5 VPS, untick the Auto Trading button on your local computer's MT4/5 terminal.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi everyone,
I got notified that my vps subscription will be ended tomorrow. So that I purchased another 3 months. My intention was to longer my old vps settings but it seems I purchased another one. How can I add this 3 months to my old subscription in order not to change any of my previous settings?
Thanks.