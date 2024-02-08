VPS Not active - Subscription still valid for one month

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Good Day

Seems like my VPS is not active but my subscription only expires in March.

Who can I chat to please?

 
21413557:

Good Day

Seems like my VPS is not active but my subscription only expires in March.

Who can I chat to please?

Then you need to migrate your local trading environment to your MQL5 VPS to activate/enable it again.

Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users


https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/virtual_hosting/virtual_hosting_terminal

You can also move your MQL5 VPS subscription to another trading account once a week, if you want to use it in another account.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


 

Hello,


I have the same issue. I just got my VPS subscription but my VPS won't connect to the server so I cannot synchronize.

I tried everything mentioned above and it is still not working.

Can you please help?


 
Oana Georgiana #:

Hello,


I have the same issue. I just got my VPS subscription but my VPS won't connect to the server so I cannot synchronize.

I tried everything mentioned above and it is still not working.

Can you please help?


Try to uninstall and re-install your MT4 terminal, make sure that you login into your MQL5 account in MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Cummunity with your oanastoica login and NOT any other and try again.

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