VPS Not active - Subscription still valid for one month
Good Day
Seems like my VPS is not active but my subscription only expires in March.
Who can I chat to please?
Then you need to migrate your local trading environment to your MQL5 VPS to activate/enable it again.
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/virtual_hosting/virtual_hosting_terminal
You can also move your MQL5 VPS subscription to another trading account once a week, if you want to use it in another account.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Hello,
I have the same issue. I just got my VPS subscription but my VPS won't connect to the server so I cannot synchronize.
I tried everything mentioned above and it is still not working.
Can you please help?
Hello,
I have the same issue. I just got my VPS subscription but my VPS won't connect to the server so I cannot synchronize.
I tried everything mentioned above and it is still not working.
Can you please help?
Try to uninstall and re-install your MT4 terminal, make sure that you login into your MQL5 account in MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Cummunity with your oanastoica login and NOT any other and try again.
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Good Day
Seems like my VPS is not active but my subscription only expires in March.
Who can I chat to please?