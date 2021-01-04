Indicators: Independent Chart

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Independent Chart:

Independent Chart Indicator for MT4

Independent Chart

Author: Md Belal Hossain

 

unfortunately blankets all button and other indicators, removing them from certain charts/TFs, rather than just controlling objects, so does not work well

maybe could in future update specify which object to look at, ie trendlines, fibs, etc or add special comment to object name to be considered

 
can you please make it possible to have the objects in lower TFs? like if its drawn in H4 its be visible in H1 and lower TFs but not visible in D1 ,W1,MN.
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