Indicator not working in #property strict mode . - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
is this what you are trying to get with multi time frames?
Your initial run starts at rates_total-1. You access:
Meaning your lookback is one. And in
Your lookback is Periods*2-1.
Array exceeded.
How to do your lookbacks correctly #9 — #14 & #19 (2016)
Need some help with some MT5 code - MT5 - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum (2018)