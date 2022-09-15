Indicator not working in #property strict mode . - page 2

is this what you are trying to get with multi time frames?

extern bool UseATRMode = true;
extern int NonATRStopPips = 40;
extern int ATRPeriod = 9;
extern double ATRMultiplier = 3.0;
extern int ATRSmoothing = 0;
  
  1.     int limit = rates_total-(prev_calculated>0 ? prev_calculated : 1);
    ictr = limit - 1;
    After the first run, ictr is equals minus one. 
       for ( xctr = ictr; xctr >= 0; xctr-- ) {
         // Calculate the stop amount
    So your loop stops working. Drop ictr and use limit.

  2. Your initial run starts at rates_total-1. You access:

    double PrevStop = TrStopLevel[xctr+1];

    Meaning your lookback is one. And in 

    retval = iMAOnArray( indBuffer, 0, ( Periods * 2 ) - 1, 0, MODE_EMA, shift );

    Your lookback is Periods*2-1.

    Array exceeded.
              How to do your lookbacks correctly #9#14 & #19 (2016)

  3. Your code
    		 
                int per = Period();
            string perstr = "";
            
            switch( per ) {
                case PERIOD_M1:
                    perstr = "M1";
                    break;
                    
                case PERIOD_M5:
                    perstr = "M5";
                    break;
                    
                case PERIOD_M15:
                    perstr = "M15";
                    break;
                    
                case PERIOD_M30:
                    perstr = "M30";
                    break;
                    
                case PERIOD_H1:
                    perstr = "H1";
                    break;
                    
                case PERIOD_H4:
                    perstr = "H4";
                    break;
                    
                case PERIOD_D1:
                    perstr = "D1";
                    break;
                    
                case PERIOD_W1:
                    perstr = "W1";
                    break;
                    
                case PERIOD_MN1:
                    perstr = "MN1";
                    break;
    Simplified
    		 
                  string perstr = as_string(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES(_Period) );
    Always write self-documenting code:
              Need some help with some MT5 code - MT5 - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum (2018)
