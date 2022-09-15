Indicator not working in #property strict mode .
TrStopLevel : array out of range
Not working in #property strict mode .
MT4 crush ,Hang :(
Precisely with the property strict, then you will easily find out writing errors in your program. Check and count the bars you need for looping.
Thanks for your advice but problem is other. There is Array out of range error that i cant found out why . I know about #property strict .
Highlight the section of your code where the error happens.
Resize your TrStopLevel arrays with limit.
// Smooth the ATR for ( xctr = 0; xctr < limit; xctr++ ) { //SmoothBuffer[xctr] = Wilders( ATRBuffer, ATRSmoothing, xctr ); SmoothBuffer[xctr] = iMAOnArray( ATRBuffer, 0, ( ATRSmoothing * 2 ) - 1, 0, MODE_EMA, xctr ); }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Wilders Calculation | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ /* double Wilders( double& indBuffer[], int Periods, int shift ) { double retval = 0.0; retval = iMAOnArray( indBuffer, 0, ( Periods * 2 ) - 1, 0, MODE_EMA, shift ); return( retval ); }*/
MT4 crash was avoided.
But there are plenty of things to fix.
Thank you.
