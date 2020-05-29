The values of the target array of CopyBuffer() are always 0

Hi everyone.


I've really tried to solve this myself but after 3 full days I don't think I will.

I just want to pass a single variable to an EA and I can't even do it with these simple scripts


Indicator "DELETEind" :

#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots 0

//pass to EA
double staticInfo[] = {2, 3};

int OnInit() {
   SetIndexBuffer(0,staticInfo,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
  

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[]) {
   
   staticInfo[0] = 2;
   staticInfo[1] = 3;
   
   return(rates_total);
}


EA "DELETEea" :

int handle_Ind;
double IndBuffer[];

int OnInit() {
   handle_Ind=iCustom(NULL, 0, "DELETEind");
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
  
  
void OnTick() {
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_Ind, 0, 0, 2, IndBuffer) == -1){
      printf("ERROR : " + DoubleToString(GetLastError()));
   }
   
   for(int i = 0; i < ArraySize(IndBuffer); i++){
      if(IndBuffer[i] != 0){
         printf(DoubleToString(IndBuffer[i]));
      }
   }
}

Am I missing something obvious because I've spent too much time staring at the code??


When I print GetLastError() without any code(no variables, no operations, no nothing) I get the error 5039(Amount of parameters more than the format specifiers) but only from the second execution of OnTick() and later.

Since there was no code I'm guessing it's a false positive?


Any suggestion would be helpful, thank you.

 

Indicator:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                         Test.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- plot Value
#property indicator_label1  "Value"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1  clrRed
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
//--- input parameters
input int      Input1=9;
//--- indicator buffers
double         ValueBuffer[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ValueBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- an empty value
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0);
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---
   int limit=prev_calculated-1;
   if(prev_calculated==0)
     {
      for(int i=0; i<rates_total; i++)
         ValueBuffer[0]=0.0;
      limit=rates_total;
     }
   for(int i=limit; i<rates_total; i++)
     {
      ValueBuffer[i]=2.0;
      ValueBuffer[i-1]=3.0;
     }
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


EA:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                         Test.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- input parameters
input int      Input1=9;
//---
int      handle_iCustom;      // variable for storing the handle of the iCustom indicator
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create handle of the indicator iCustom
   handle_iCustom=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Test");
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle_iCustom==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- tell about the failure and output the error code
      PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iCustom indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
                  Symbol(),
                  EnumToString(Period()),
                  GetLastError());
      //--- the indicator is stopped early
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//---
   double array_test[];
   ArraySetAsSeries(array_test,true);
   int start_pos=0,count=3;
   int copied=CopyBuffer(handle_iCustom,0,start_pos,count,array_test);
   if(copied!=count)
     {
      //--- if the copying fails, tell the error code
      PrintFormat("ERROR! EA: amount to copy: %d, copied: %d, error code %d",
                  count,copied,GetLastError());
      //--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated
      return;
     }
//---
   for(int i=0; i<count; i++)
      Print(DoubleToString(array_test[i],0));
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Result:


 
Vladimir Karputov:

Indicator:


EA:


Result:



Ah, I can now see that my fault was that I'm assigning the first value in the indicator buffer instead of the second from last;


I've changed 

staticInfo[0] = 2;

to

staticInfo[rates_total - 1] = 2;

in my code(for testing purposes) and it works!

Thank you very much!

