After today's MT5 update, I cannot run the strategy tester on custom symbol.

After MT 5 update,  I cannot run the strategy tester on custom symbol.

I've got the following message on the tester's journal.

[ cannot add symbol (my name of custom symbol) ]

[ symbol (my name of custom symbol) does not exist ]


I checked the data folder and historical data exits.

(MetaQuotes-Tester- 30C～～～～ -  bases - TitanFX-MT5-Demo-history-(my name of custom symbol) )


I don't know the reason.

Please help me.

 
I've the same probleme with the custom EUR/USD time zone +02 
I deleted and recreated the symbol with the ticks update but nothing helps.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 2470

MetaQuotes, 2020.05.28 16:12

The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, May the 29th, 2020. The new version features the following changes:

  1. Terminal: Fixed a bug which caused the inability to add financial symbols with '-', '=', '_' and '+' in their names into Market Watch.
  2. MQL5: Optimized and improved code formatting in the MQL5 Standard Library.
  3. MetaEditor: Fixed expanded search by the '\n' and '\r' end-of-line characters.
  4. Updated documentation.

The new version will be available through the LiveUpdate system.

Should be fixed on build 2470.
already same problem 
 
KEVIN HERVE DANIEL PIERR VANDEN BRANDE:
already same problem 
Same issue here also
