trying to use GPU in testing
From running the clinfo command I can see that both my GPU and APU (CPU) are identified as OpenCl devices, so I'm not sure why MT5 isn't recognising this at all. This would make a huge difference to my testing.
If the execution of your program code requires a lot of computing power, you can write an OpenCL kernel to do the math. But first, you need to know how.
I have followed the instructions in this article to try to utilise my graphics card in the MT5 strategy tester:
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/690
My graphics card is a AMD Radeon HD 6570. I followed the instructions in the section for AMD GPU:
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/690#AMD_GPU
After the AMD Catalyst installation it prompted me to restart. After the restart I opened up the MT5 strategy tester. At this point I was expecting my GPU to appear in the list of agents, however my agents still just show the same 4 cores from my processor as it showed before.
Is there any troubleshooting steps I can take to find out why the instructions didn't appear to work for me? Or have I misunderstood something about what the end result should be?
