trying to use GPU in testing

I have followed the instructions in this article to try to utilise my graphics card in the MT5 strategy tester:

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/690


My graphics card is a AMD Radeon HD 6570. I followed the instructions in the section for AMD GPU:

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/690#AMD_GPU


After the AMD Catalyst installation it prompted me to restart. After the restart I opened up the MT5 strategy tester. At this point I was expecting my GPU to appear in the list of agents, however my agents still just show the same 4 cores from my processor as it showed before.

Is there any troubleshooting steps I can take to find out why the instructions didn't appear to work for me? Or have I misunderstood something about what the end result should be?

 
I've checked the driver details in device manager and it does include an OpenCL dll (32 and 64 bit versions). Anything else I can do to check the OpenCL is setup correctly? I checked the journal in MT5 and don't see any relevant messages in there.
 

From running the clinfo command I can see that both my GPU and APU (CPU) are identified as OpenCl devices, so I'm not sure why MT5 isn't recognising this at all. This would make a huge difference to my testing.

If the execution of your program code requires a lot of computing power, you can write an OpenCL kernel to do the math. But first, you need to know how.

