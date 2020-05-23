Publish EA in market, that works with external indicator - how? - page 2
Sure.
Same goes for my product; you have to purchase the indicator before.
But I cannot get my EA threw the validation process, as the system tries to backtest it, which is not possible [it must have the indicator in the folder 'market' in mt4].
So, how do I proceed from now?!
- That seller is also able to sell his EA there / How did he got it threw the validation process?!
If you mean the seller of the indicator can also sell an EA that uses the indicator, well the seller can include the indicator as a resource.
Maybe not you but your EA can definitely go se if it's there.
Well unless you code it appropriately of course.
Otherwise its just going to be rejected, and it should.
But this is not the case.
Seller of indicator/s is totally different to seller of EAs.
listen, the *only* problem here is, that the EA cannot call for that indicator.
Please do not judge about other things, that you are not aware of/ or are just speculative.
My EA works perfectly in my Metatrader 4, as I also have the indicator in the folder (market).
Btw, just like *any* other customer would have it, right?
Because this is the default mechanism: You buy a product in the marketplace, and it is stored in the 'market' folder.
Not my fault, that the backtesting system does not has it stored. - It would make no difference if the EA looks for it there or not.
Maybe it's a good idea to check if something exists before you try to call it.
See my reply above.
It's a poor coding job.
And it should be rejected.
I tried to tell you multiple times to look for it before trying to call for it.
I don't know what to say more.
Please explain us how you will "look for it" ?