VPS Not working
Dear Sir/Madam
Good Evening
I use VPS Service since 25days and I use Expert adviser EA but from 3 days my EA not work on VPS before 3 days its work properly . Please check service and give me solution.
Thank you and Regards.
Mr.Udayraj Rokad
Make sure you are synchronized properly.
When you use MQL5 VPS you do not need to keep your computer on.
You must synchronize properly your EAs and/or indicators in order to work on the virtual server.
Your MQL5 VPS's journal log will begin recording after your first synchronization.
In order to synchronize an Expert Advisor with your MQL5 VPS server, you need to attach your EA on a chart, click the Auto Trading button and then right click on your VPS server >> Synchronize experts, indicators.
After the synchronization you check the VPS (right click) >> Journals, that you are getting the following message: 1 (or whatever) chart, 1 (or whatever) EA, 0 (or whatever) custom indicators, signal disabled.
After the synchronization with your MQL5 VPS you DO NOT keep the Auto Trading button ON.
GOOD AFTERNOON. im also experiencing the same issue. my VPS only worked for one day after purchase and since then it has not opened any trades after syncing it with my EA on my charts. but my EA is working normally on the chart. PLEASE FIX THIS!!!! losing alot of money
You can check MQL5 VPS journals (there are two journal there) to know the reason about why:
it may be "dll issue" (EA will not work on VPS in case your EA is requited dll to work), or bug in your EA, or you need to synchronize your chart with EA once again.
Anyway, the reason should be written on MQL5 VPS journals.
