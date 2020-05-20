Double smooth stochastic/ Moving average

Sergey Golube What is the MACD Indicator? How do I use it? 

Can you please share the double smooth stochastic indicator and the 7 moving average setting or the lines at the chart? Thank you!!

 

read the following posts:

----------------

More information about what is MACD, how it was coded and how to use it -

  • MetaTrader 5 Help → Price Charts, Technical and Fundamental Analysis → Technical Indicators → Oscillators → MACD
  • MACD Sample - expert for MetaTrader 5
  • MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  • Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) -  mini article on post #1
I think - you need to start with the following -

1.The article - MQL5.community - User Memo

2. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 

3.  MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

4. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

5.MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

Is it about the chart from the post ?

Because when you asked me on facebook about 7 Moving Averages indicators on the chart and about "what is MACD" so I invited to you to this forum where all the information available.
Double smoothed stochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Double smoothed stochastic
Double smoothed stochastic
  • www.mql5.com
The double smoothed stochastic that is usually found is using EMA (exponential moving average) for calculation. This version is a sort of deviation from that. Default does use ema for calculation, but it allows you to chose among the 4 types of averages for (double) smoothing.  That way we can get a completely new double smoothed stochastic...
 

about 7 Moving Average indicators ...
it is one indicator -

It is one indicator with the levels.
The settings:


