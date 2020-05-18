If statement doesn't skip to next statement even when condition is not full filled.
if ( compare_doubles ( profit_in_pts, ( threshold * point ), digits ) >= 0 )
- Since PrIP (0.00037) ≱ TxP (0.003) but the if(bool) is true, your compare_doubles must be lying to you.
- There is no need for such functions if you understand the links in:
The == operand. - MQL4 programming forum 2013
A ≥ B could be true or false at equality because of round off errors.
If the equality is not important (false when equal or true when not) just use A > B (don't worry about it.)
If the equality is important (must be true at A == B) use "definitely greater or equal": A - B > -Ε. (Note the minus.)
If the equality is important (must be false at A == B) use "definitely greater": A - (B) > Ε.
Where Epsilon (Ε) depends on what is being compared. For prices, use _Point/2.
Thanks William for your quick reply, you're my hero.
1. PrIP is about 8 x smaller than TxP in my screenshot.
Probably you right about the If (bool).
2. I need to study this, not sure if equality is important, will check it out a.s.a.p.
Thanks again for the great tip and "definitely greater or equal" functionality as well.
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Hi, anyone out there who can help me with this?
I'm struggling with two nested IF statements for OP_BUY and OP_SELL situation as well.
The second IF statement always calls the user-defined function modify() even if the condition is not full filled.
e.g. profit_in_points (PrIP) is still smaller than "threshold x point" (TxP) , see screenshot.
Hope I've added the code correctly.
Appreciate your help,
Added part of the code here, just to be sure.