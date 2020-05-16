ping still high after buying vps from mt4
hello there, my ping still high after I bought vps right on metatrader 4
The ping you see on the down right corner is the ping of your local terminal to the broker server.
In order to check the MQL5 VPS ping, right click on your MQL5 VP server >> Journals and check.
You may need to perform your first synchronization/migration before you can see connection details.
Dear Eleni,
how can I syn to my mt4 and I can see low ping on the server right down the corner
Your computer and your right down corner ping have nothing to do with your VPS ping.
VPS is the "copy of your Metatrader in cloud", and this your other VPS Metatrader is having low ping.
If you are using VPS for automated trading so you can switch your home computer/Metatrader off.
Your local MT4 terminal will always have a larger ping, since your terminal has always the same physical distance with your broker's server.
The MQL5 VP server that you use is located elsewhere, closer to your broker's server and that's why you can see a much smaller ping there.
