Invalid Stop
This is my Code to Buy in my expert, On BCTUSD it gives back error message of invalid stops, Why?
When I changed STP to 30 And TKP to 20 It Works. Is there any Minimum Stop Loss and Take Profit?
every security (symbol) provided by a broker will have a specification setting out the valid parameters for trading including, min/max size, step in size, minimum SL and TP distances from current price - these will often be referred to as freeze level, stops level etc.
right click the symbol in Market Watch and choose specification to see the values, you can also get them through MQL5 https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/marketinformation
I checked the specification, but there is not any information about Stop loss and take profit values, or I did not find it.
It’s the stops level. Which is showing 0 probably because it is dynamic and because the market is closed it currently is zero
No the market is open.
if stop loss must be 0 then how I could a sell position with STP=30 and TKP=20 via my Expert?
stoploss must be greater than stoplevel
stopllevel is 0 (in the symbol specification) o any value more than 0 is accepted. is n't it?
Have you normalised the sl tp prices before you submit them? I don’t see that in your code
I did but nothing changed.
yes
and it was for your question below
if stop loss must be 0 then how I could a sell position with STP=30 and TKP=20 via my Expert?
STP=30 and TKP=20 both greater than zero " 0 ".
