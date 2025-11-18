Indicators: V Sync Chart Lite
Hi,
If I move the rectangle in bigger time frame, then it goes outside the visible range in smaller time frame (smaller time frame chart does not move to make it visible).
Is it possible to make two charts synchoronise at the same time?
Thanks
Hello, Vladimir, I need help. The indicator wasn't showing up on the charts, and the background on all pairs had changed to blue. The background on the pairs I didn't use the indicator on also changed.
This is very strange. Please correct the code and let me know when you've corrected it so I can download the controllable indicator.
Automatic translation was applied by a moderator. On the English forum, please write in English.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
V Sync Chart Lite:
The V Sync Chart Lite indicator is written for demonstration purposes and shows how it is possible to synchronize the object
Author: Vladimir Pastushak