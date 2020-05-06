Mobile MT5 chart problem
Hello everyone
Is there anyway i can cut down gaps in the live market chart please check the attached image i have detailed everything there.
I want my chart to look same as my friend mt5 image which i have attached below
Thanks,
Partha
Check your chart settings and untick the: shift end of the chart option.
Sir I was talking about the android metatrader 5 version.
Is there anyway i can get the same chart . And when i create a new demo account at mobile metatrader5 it comes with no gap.
After few zoom in zoom out there is a huge gap in my charts
Regards,
Partha
There are chart settings in the android version of MT5 too, click on the chart and then on the settings wheel.
