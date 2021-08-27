Need to find EA
Only you know the name of the EA you are using. Start searching there. Do you expect us to do your research for you?
you dont even tell the EA name, just a photo cropped like this
I'm so sorry. I found 1 EA like that but it didn't work so I need someone to know it could help me. Or can help me fix this EA.
Files:
1428kpbs.mq4 22 kb
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Hello everyone!
I need to find an EA with source code
As the image I attached below (MQ4).
Thank you very much!