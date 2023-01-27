Experts: RingSystemEA
this is Grid 1.8 ?
Please read it name.
Hi, What is the "fair lot size"? What is the calc? Related to what? Thanks for sharing!
Hello,
if use fair lot size, expert calculate lost size for each pair based on tick value.
I thing there is not reason to use it in small account (0.01 lots).
Hello,
Thank you for your reply! :) It is a very good work... seems to be solid.
Tick value for 1 lot cost for each currency/pair? Sorry for asking, I have the code... :)
Iam in the freelance to develop a calc machine for lots buy and sell of each currency... to develop an EA to make true currency hedging, not only triangular arbitrage... Have you something developed for this propose(currency hedging)?
Thank you for your work! I love it, I am running three EAs completely... The Ring, The Couples and the Grid. I think that this Ring is the most interesting... :)
If you have PDFs... I appreciate :)
Thank you for your reply! :) It is a very good work... seems to be solid.
Tick value for each pair (base currency).
I not have or make an expert to make hedge on carrensies.
Beautiful work but honestly I don't understand the dynamics. Theoretically, with all these hedge orders, it initially takes into account all the spreads of each pair in the hedge, but when does it decide to close and according to what results?
Is there a back test of this EA? Zero Instructions = Zero EA!
RingSystemEA:
t's a triangular arbitrage system (three pairs correlation system) to use 3 currencies to make 3 pairs to open hedge orders on those. The expert starts opening six orders for each ring (3 plus and 3 minus) and waits to move prices in one direction to make a grid of orders.
Author: Nikolaos Pantzos