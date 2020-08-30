Libraries: Disable auto trading but ONLY for a specific EA
Hi - thanks for sharing the script!
I have been trying to develop a script to check if there are open orders and if the EA is already ON/OFF before runnnig the script. But it is not working as expected.
Any idea on how to solve it?
Thanks
Andre
Files:
Andre Gomes:
Hi - thanks for sharing the script!
I have been trying to develop a script to check if there are open orders and if the EA is already ON/OFF before runnnig the script. But it is not working as expected.
Any idea on how to solve it?
Thanks
Andre
I think the problem is that the script does not find the handle of the "Allow live trading" button.
Any idea on how to do it?
Great job
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Disable auto trading but ONLY for a specific EA:
Simple Script to disable the Autotrading for the EA on the chart. If you just want to use the DLL, check the code and comment/uncomment the necessary
Author: Noe Combes Bardoll