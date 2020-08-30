Libraries: Disable auto trading but ONLY for a specific EA

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Disable auto trading but ONLY for a specific EA:

Simple Script to disable the Autotrading for the EA on the chart. If you just want to use the DLL, check the code and comment/uncomment the necessary

Disable auto trading but ONLY for a specific EA

Author: Noe Combes Bardoll

 

Hi - thanks for sharing the script!

I have been trying to develop a script to check if there are open orders and if the EA is already ON/OFF before runnnig the script. But it is not working as expected.

Any idea on how to solve it?

Thanks

Andre

 
Andre Gomes:

Hi - thanks for sharing the script!

I have been trying to develop a script to check if there are open orders and if the EA is already ON/OFF before runnnig the script. But it is not working as expected.

Any idea on how to solve it?

Thanks

Andre

I think the problem is that the script does not find the handle of the "Allow live trading" button.

Any idea on how to do it?

 
Andre Gomes:

I think the problem is that the script does not find the handle of the "Allow live trading" button.

Any idea on how to do it?

There is a way to check if its on or off, just look at the code for the 'is_checked' function if its true then its ON and if its false its OFF.
 
Great job
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