MT5 Alerts
Alerts and mail notifications are two different things. You can look for an indicator to do the notification.
they are. When we set metaquotes ID of mobile in mt5 desktop, aren't we suppose to get alert notification in mt5 app on iphone? why manually created alert do not show notifications in mt5 app on mobile?
See issue in more detail here. When I set alert using alert editor (see below) and test it out, I DO NOT get mobile notification
but when I test my metaquotesID in tools > options (see below), I GET AN ALERT ON MOBILE.
What kind of sorcery is this? and how to fix it?
Choose Notification instead of Sound.
thanks man. sometimes small things cause lot of time wastage and frustration. Are you Russian btw?
Did you check Tools → Options (control+O) → Charts → Use 'Alt' key to drag trade levels?
I think i disabled dragging of trade levels in my mt5 and that disabled alerts dragging too. how come trade levels is alert? I am confused
Hey Guys,
When my EA creates an alert in mt5, it get notification on mobile but not when I manually create an alert using right click > trading > alert. What can I do to fix it?
Thanks
Sach