Could I block anyone? Or does it banned if somebody ask your real ac ID and password or personal information?

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Dear experienced traders, 

I had an experience that some one try to ask my real ac ID and password or personal information even I'm just a normal user but not a provider. 

I feel scary after that for a while. 

My question is could I block anyone in my private message or time list? Or does it banned if somebody ask your real ac ID and password or personal information?


Below is only a example of my experience. I'm not trying to say anyone is bad or anyone is scam in here. Don't feel bad for it.



Thank you in advance and best wishes,

Sky

 
There ways to block people, in chat but don't give your personal info to anyone especially for a broker, be careful 
 
Rodolfo Almeida Marin:
There ways to block people, in chat but don't give your personal info to anyone especially for a broker, be careful 

Thank you, do you mean some scam broker is collecting personal info? 

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