Could I block anyone? Or does it banned if somebody ask your real ac ID and password or personal information?
There ways to block people, in chat but don't give your personal info to anyone especially for a broker, be careful
Rodolfo Almeida Marin:
There ways to block people, in chat but don't give your personal info to anyone especially for a broker, be careful
There ways to block people, in chat but don't give your personal info to anyone especially for a broker, be careful
Thank you, do you mean some scam broker is collecting personal info?
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Dear experienced traders,
I had an experience that some one try to ask my real ac ID and password or personal information even I'm just a normal user but not a provider.
I feel scary after that for a while.
My question is could I block anyone in my private message or time list? Or does it banned if somebody ask your real ac ID and password or personal information?
Below is only a example of my experience. I'm not trying to say anyone is bad or anyone is scam in here. Don't feel bad for it.
Thank you in advance and best wishes,
Sky