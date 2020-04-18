Could it slow down the performance of the EA if I make my ac as an private signal?
Dear experienced traders,
Could it slow down the performance of the EA if I make my ac as an private signal?
Because the summary of the private signal is easy to management.
Thank you in advance and best wishes,
Sky
What do you mean 'slow down' the EA?
By publishing a trading account as a signal, it won't change anything in the way the EA you have on it, trades.
If you mean that you will have some useful monitoring data and statistics to study and improve your EA, yes it can certainly help.
What do you mean 'slow down' the EA?
By publishing a trading account as a signal, it won't change anything in the way the EA you have on it, trades.
If you mean that you will have some useful monitoring data and statistics to study and improve your EA, yes it can certainly help.
Thank you, Eleni.
For the 'slow down' , I'm wondering that, if I make it as a signl, would it give bad affect to the position fill, or give bad affect to the calculation in any EA.
Best regards,
Sky
Thank you, Eleni.
For the 'slow down' , I'm wondering that, if I make it as a signl, would it give bad affect to the position fill, or give bad affect to the calculation in any EA.
Best regards,
Sky
Not at all, it will not change anything in how your EA works.
Not at all, it will not change anything in how your EA works.
Thank you very much, Eleni.
Not at all, it will not change anything in how your EA works.
Dear Eleni,
Do you know how does the private signal works?
I thought it is only work after the transaction in my MT4/MT5, never work before the transaction in my MT4/MT5, right?
Then how does it get my orders from my MT4/MT5?
Best regards,
Sky
Dear Eleni,
Do you know how does the private signal works?
I thought it is only work after the transaction in my MT4/MT5, never work before the transaction in my MT4/MT5, right?
Then how does it get my orders from my MT4/MT5?
Best regards,
Sky
Skye is super enthusiast I like it :)
It's right, skye. If it asks for credentials of your broker's account then you could suppose it connects directly to your account on your broker.
It's just a hypothesis, another one would be that it exchanges via your mql account
Dear Eleni,
Do you know how does the private signal works?
I thought it is only work after the transaction in my MT4/MT5, never work before the transaction in my MT4/MT5, right?
Then how does it get my orders from my MT4/MT5?
Best regards,
Sky
A trading account that is connected to MQL5.com signal database as a public or private signal (using your account number and investor password), records its trading history and generates a series of monitoring statistics.
A MQL5.com signal doesn't interact with your trading account in any way, but only monitors its activity.
A public signal can be copied by MQL5 members with a signal subscription, while a private signal is only visible to you and can be copied by yourself only using your MQL5 account credentials onto another trading account.
A trading account that is connected to MQL5.com signal database as a public or private signal (using your account number and investor password), records its trading history and generates a series of monitoring statistics.
A MQL5.com signal doesn't interact with your trading account in any way, but only monitors its activity.
A public signal can be copied by MQL5 members with a signal subscription, while a private signal is only visible to you and can be copied by yourself only using your MQL5 account credentials onto another trading account.
Thank you, Eleni
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Dear experienced traders,
Could it slow down the performance of the EA if I make my ac as an private signal?
Because the summary of the private signal is easy to management.
Thank you in advance and best wishes,
Sky