Do MT4/MT5 receive different news from different broker or broker's server
Dear experienced traders,
Do MT4/MT5 receive different news from different broker or broker's server?
I'm trying to use a news EA, and I have several brokers and different broker's server(NY server, Tokyo server, etc).
Does different broker or broker's server affect the news MT4/MT5 will receive?
Thank you in advance and best wishes to you and your family,
Sky
News EAs usually draw their data from other than brokers vendors, like forex news websites, so the use of a spcific broker is not so important in that aspect.
Thank you, Eleni. So every broker could get same news, and the news EA may work well (if it is not banned by the broker), yes?
I asked because I saw this in MT4 and 5
Yes, it should, regardless of the broker (except of different trading conditions between brokers of course that may alter results).
Thank you so much, Eleni!
Dear Eleni,
Do you know if I disable the news, will EA get news from web request well?
Thank you in advance and best wishes,
Sky
I don't know, an experienced coder may know.
I don't know, an experienced coder may know.
Thank you so much, Eleni!
Do not start a new topic when you have already posted the same question here.
Your other topic has been deleted.
Thank you, Keith.
They are not same, but I think they might related so I asked to Eleni.
