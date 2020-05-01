Very strange: a line of code does nothing despite not being commented - page 4
If you gave all the relevant code, one of us would have quickly pointed out your issue. The "code" you posted was mocked up nothing, that allowed no one to gain any insight into what you may have done wrong, save for the typos the fake code contained.
If your code is too top secret to share when asking for help, you'll just have to find the problem yourself. Glad you figured that one out on your own though.
Actually it is you that is argumentative and arrogant. Which is why you are on my do not help list.
mt4ski: It's interesting that you say you can't read mind and have no crystal ball yet you act as if you do by insisting…
mt4ski: Are you trolling? The code works perfectly and always did, so there is no point in showing it.…
mt4ski: The truth is you don't know at all and you can't act like you do and pretend to be credible at the same time.…
MQL4 "invalid trade volume" Forum | 2020.02.04 22:40 | mt4ski (Entire thread has been lost.)
mt4ski: You can't say there is something wrong with my code when there is obviously nothing wrong with it. (Was your code.)
mt4ski: The only explanations left are, in decreasing order of likelihood: a MT4 bug, a Windows bug, a hacker... or my computer is possessed by a demon. (Your code.)
mt4ski: I did post all the code though. (You didn't.)
mt4ski: Where do you see a typo ? Wow you guys are so argumentative. Get over it already. (Post #0)
Very strange: a line of code does nothing despite not being commented - MQL4 programming forum
I admitted the problem was my fault in message #22, yours is #35... Who is argumentative again? I'm only replying because other people keep arguing cause they have too much time to waste. I stand behind everything else I have said, including the quotes. Your quoting me out of context means nothing while being unfair.
Where is the typo? If you make an accusation, don't run away. The least you can do is back up your claim.
You didn't
Was your code.
The problem wasn't my code. It was a duplicate library.
What part of "William Roeder: (Post #0)" was unclear?;
What part of "Joel Protusada: Did you put a semicolon?" was unclear?
We aren't going to coddle you. Multiple times someone pointed out an issue with your code, and your response was that it wouldn't compile if you had that issue in your actual code. THIS is proof that you didn't just copy and paste your code, yet you insist you shared the actual code.
Again, keep your code private if you'd like, no one here cares much what you're working on, but don't ask for help of the community if you can't share the real code to actually receive the real help you seek.
Now you win a point. Indeed there was a typo in my message, but not in my code. I addressed this in post #3.
Sigh...
Just take the L for your coding mistake and lame attempt to have someone else fix something that was obviously a simple problem you could have solved yourself and move on. You are belittling the same people you came to for help, and acting indignant when they point out how you are interacting.
Multiple times someone pointed out an issue with your code, and your response was that it wouldn't compile if you had that issue in your actual code.
Only once. Like I said, it doesn't matter if I change the names of the functions. It's true I did a lousy job. I should have been more careful.
when they point out how you are interacting.
Interacting works both ways.