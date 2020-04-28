foreign language

Hi everybody...i need help...all my mt4 platforms is in another language that i dont understand...anybody out there who can help please

Hi Aldrin

Here is how to change the language in MT4

Log in & go to the menu at the top.

Select View > Languages.

Select the language you want for your MetaTrader 4 (MT4).

Close the program and re-open it. The platform will now be displayed in the language you selected.

Kind regard

Illustration

 
Why did you post your MT4 question in the Root / MT5 General section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?)
Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
