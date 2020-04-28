foreign language
Hi Aldrin
Here is how to change the language in MT4
Log in & go to the menu at the top.
Select View > Languages.
Select the language you want for your MetaTrader 4 (MT4).
Close the program and re-open it. The platform will now be displayed in the language you selected.
Kind regard
Why did you post your MT4 question in the Root / MT5 General section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
Hi everybody...i need help...all my mt4 platforms is in another language that i dont understand...anybody out there who can help please
