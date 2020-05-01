Indicators: Smoothed Bar to Bar Correlation

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Smoothed Bar to Bar Correlation:

The Correlation Indicator provides a smoothed bar to bar correlation value.

Smoothed Bar to Bar Correlation

Author: Richard Poster

 
Looks good. Do you find it to be successful for decisions? 
 
bdrstocks:
Looks good. Do you find it to be successful for decisions? 

On its own, it will not guide you on a Buy vs Sell decision but it will help in identifying conditions where the price is trending.  Then, with other indicators, such as SMA crossing or stochastics it does help.  I have some unpublished EAs that use this philosphy successfully in backtesting, but have not yet applied it to any of my real time trading EAs.

 
I have updated this indictor to use the bar change (close-open), rather than the bar close for bar to bar correlation calculation.
 
How can I download this indicator

 
Franc376:
How can I download this indicator

Smoothed Bar to Bar Correlation

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Smoothed Bar to Bar Correlation

Select the file CorrlnDeltaSmth at the top.  It should download to your Download folder or you Metatrader 4 Indicator folder.

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