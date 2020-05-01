Indicators: Smoothed Bar to Bar Correlation
Looks good. Do you find it to be successful for decisions?
bdrstocks:
Looks good. Do you find it to be successful for decisions?
Looks good. Do you find it to be successful for decisions?
On its own, it will not guide you on a Buy vs Sell decision but it will help in identifying conditions where the price is trending. Then, with other indicators, such as SMA crossing or stochastics it does help. I have some unpublished EAs that use this philosphy successfully in backtesting, but have not yet applied it to any of my real time trading EAs.
I have updated this indictor to use the bar change (close-open), rather than the bar close for bar to bar correlation calculation.
How can I download this indicator
Franc376:
How can I download this indicator
How can I download this indicator
Eleni Anna Branou:
Select the file CorrlnDeltaSmth at the top. It should download to your Download folder or you Metatrader 4 Indicator folder.
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Smoothed Bar to Bar Correlation:
The Correlation Indicator provides a smoothed bar to bar correlation value.
Author: Richard Poster