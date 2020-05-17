Can't mark checkboxes for input parameters on EA inputs?
Hi all
So I've tried for a few different EAs, and I can't seem to check any of the inputs on the left as shown? Using MT5, EAs aren't on trial.
Here's a link to what I'm talking about. I've downloaded a neural network advisor too so obviously keen to optimise it!
EDIT: Hyperlink wouldn't work for some reason - ***
Thanks in advance.
You confuse "Optimization" and "Single test".
If you run a single test:
parameters must be entered in the tab:
If you use "Optimization",
then the parameters must be entered in the tab:
Thanks very much!! : )
