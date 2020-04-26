Using copy trader on virtual hosting

Hi,

can i use copy trader to copy demo accouts to a live one on the virtual hosting?

 
You cannot subscribe to a demo/free signal with a real trading account.

 

I ment a paid signal on a demo account and to copy it to a live one

then i could use the virtual hosting?

 
Do you mean to transfer a signal subscription from a demo account to a real one?

If yes, you can move your signal subscription here, but only once a week, so be careful: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions

Of course you can use MQL5 VPS for a signal subscription, this is highly advised anyway.



 

I want to use 3 or more demo accounts with a paid signals on them and to copy the trades on those account to a live one

because if understand correctly i can use only 1 paid signal on a live account, but i want to use more then 1 paid signal on my live account

and not to open a live account for any paid signal

thats why i thoght to open a few demo accounts, use them with paid signals and to copy those accounts to one live account, meeanwhile using the virtual hosting to execute them.

i hope i explaine my self correctly and u understand my question

please tell me if i can do that,

thanks.

 
Its technically possible, but I don't know if its within MQL5 rules.

You would need to use MQL5 VPS(s) for your signal subscriptions anyway.
 

Ok, thanks.

 
Wow you understood him ? Not me. Is he talking as provider or subscriber ?
 
As a subscriber Alain.

 
Isn't demo account forbidden to subscribe to a paid signal ?
 

its not so complicated,

im talking as a subscriber

i just want to use one live for a few paid signals and not to open a live account for every paid signal

the time that the money is in a live account and not beeing used by 1 of the signals it could be used for trading in another signal insted of just staying in the account and not beeing used.

i hope i explain my self good:)

thank u all.

