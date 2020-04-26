Using copy trader on virtual hosting
Hi,
can i use copy trader to copy demo accouts to a live one on the virtual hosting?
You cannot subscribe to a demo/free signal with a real trading account.
I ment a paid signal on a demo account and to copy it to a live one
then i could use the virtual hosting?
I ment a paid signal on a demo account and to copy it to a live one
then i could use the virtual
hosting?
Do you mean to transfer a signal subscription from a demo account to a real one?
If yes, you can move your signal subscription here, but only once a week, so be careful: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
Of course you can use MQL5 VPS for a signal subscription, this is highly advised anyway.
I want to use 3 or more demo accounts with a paid signals on them and to copy the trades on those account to a live one
because if understand correctly i can use only 1 paid signal on a live account, but i want to use more then 1 paid signal on my live account
and not to open a live account for any paid signal
thats why i thoght to open a few demo accounts, use them with paid signals and to copy those accounts to one live account, meeanwhile using the virtual hosting to execute them.
i hope i explaine my self correctly and u understand my question
please tell me if i can do that,
thanks.
I want to use 3 or more demo accounts with a paid signals on them and to copy the trades on those account to a live one
because if understand correctly i can use only 1 paid signal on a live account, but i want to use more then 1 paid signal on my live account
and not to open a live account for any paid signal
thats why i thoght to open a few demo accounts, use them with paid signals and to copy those accounts to one live account, meeanwhile using the virtual hosting to execute them.
i hope i explaine my self correctly and u understand my question
please tell me if i can do that,
thanks.
Its technically possible, but I don't know if its within MQL5 rules.You would need to use MQL5 VPS(s) for your signal subscriptions anyway.
Ok, thanks.
Its technically possible, but I don't know if its within MQL5 rules.You would need to use MQL5 VPS(s) for your signal subscriptions anyway.
Wow you understood him ? Not me. Is he talking as provider or subscriber ?
As a subscriber Alain.
As a subscriber Alain.
its not so complicated,
im talking as a subscriber
i just want to use one live for a few paid signals and not to open a live account for every paid signal
the time that the money is in a live account and not beeing used by 1 of the signals it could be used for trading in another signal insted of just staying in the account and not beeing used.
i hope i explain my self good:)
thank u all.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi,
can i use copy trader to copy demo accouts to a live one on the virtual hosting?