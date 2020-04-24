How do I move a VPN subscription from a Metaquotes-demo account to a real account with a different broker.

New comment
 
How do I move a VPN subscription from a  Metaquotes-demo account to a real account with a different broker. pls. I have tried using the "hosting" portion of my profile. I keep getting "ERROR SAVING DATA" message. Can someone please help?
 
st.josawamba:
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions  >> Change account


 
and you don't mean VPN but VPS
 
you said something about being able to move accounts only once a week? please can I know the day and time?.pls
 
st.josawamba:
This is only for signals.

New comment