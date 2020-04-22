Depth of Market (DoM) history problems
dear @demoinvest,
thanks for your help, but I already saw this article and what I want is not in this article,
let me more clear, please see below image,
I get Red box by this function "MarketBookGet()",
Yellow line parameter by
last_price = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_LAST);
Blue line parameter by
last_vol = SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME);
But I want to know the Green box, :(
You need to use CopyTicks() or CopyTicksRange().
Now I realized,
thanks for you tips.
Dear Coders!
Is there any way or constant or parameter to find Type column in depth of market history data? you can see example in attached pictures.
I searched in MQL5 document and forum, But I didn't find anything.
thanks in advance