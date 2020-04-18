Debugger buggy
Additional info:
I cannot debug ANY variable at all in no class.
You have no variables named m_savetag or edit.
class CSEdit…;
CSEdit var;
watch var.m_digits
As you see, the debugger is already active at row 1400 (which wouldnt be possible if there wouldnt be such a variable), and the variable is defined at row 1378.
edit.m_savetag was used from outside to try if its visible there ... has nothing to do with this context, of course.
Anyway, it works with MT5 of course and as added: I can see absolutely NO vars at all in debugger MT4 when debugging this indicator.
Now I understand. I have no problem with MT4 build 1260. Stopped @94 inside class MA, private variables displayed fine.
Your picture shows the debugger is active at row 1401. Try stopping before begin inside the if, or just after (i.e.
already returning.)
So they know since THREEEEEE years that its impossible to debug such stuff and nobody cares? Great ...
For me this was the first time I was able to run the debugger with an indicator in MT4, this never worked for me in the past, only with MT5.
There is no problem with the MT4 debugger. I am using it everyday on all kind of codes.
Did you make your homework by searching the answer ?
I am trying to debug an indicator and no matter what I do, I cannot access a protected class variable:
m_savetag is clearly accessible from the also protected function which I debug, but I get not result.
This is the function, same time while debugging: