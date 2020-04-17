Meaning of the red bar
Dear experienced traders,
Below is catch up from one signal.
The red bar was full all the Equity, but it still have balance.
I don't really understand the meaning of the red bar and green bar.
Do you know any detail information about that?
Thanks and best regards,
Sky
The green bar shows that the signal currently has a floating profit, the red a floating loss.
The ratio of the red bar to the signal's balance is not in correct proportion and that can cause wrong assumptions.
The green bar shows that the signal currently has a floating profit, the red a floating loss.
The ratio of the red bar to the signal's balance is not in correct proportion and that can cause wrong assumptions.
Thank you, Eleni. Is that mean I might find a bug?
Thank you, Eleni. Is that mean I might find a bug?
MQL5.com technicians are already aware of this.
MQL5.com technicians are already aware of this.
Thank you, Eleni.
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Dear experienced traders,
Below is catch up from one signal.
The red bar was full all the Equity, but it still have balance.
I don't really understand the meaning of the red bar and green bar.
Do you know any detail information about that?
Thanks and best regards,
Sky