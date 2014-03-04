A problem about the Indicators of Volumes
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Error 145 Trade Server Return Code
angevoyageur, 2014.03.01 14:27
Hello,
This forum is about MT5/mql5, please post your question about MT4/mql4 on mql4.com forum.
- They are more people who can answer there.
- They are more people who can have similar problem there.
- A forum is not only to get help but to share with the community, mql4/MT4 community isn't the same as mql5/MT5 community.
newdigital:I am too careless to make a small bugs,this is a MT5 not MT4.
scuxia:
As we all know,MT5 platform has a indicator of Volumes,that's have Green and Red Bar,what's those means,and how to calculate,why is Green or Red.
I hope have a detailed description and explanation.picture as below:
Thank you.
When volume is increasing, it's a green bar, when decreasing a red bar.
MT4 is on your image :
scuxia:Are you sure ?
I am too careless to make a small bugs,this is a MT5 not MT4.
I am too careless to make a small bugs,this is a MT5 not MT4.
about volume - read the following:
- MT5 Help - just general information
- MT5 CodeBase - Volumes - "The Indicator bars have two colors - green and red. The green color means that volume of the current bar is higher than volume of the previous bar. The red color, contrary, means that volume is lower than at previous bar. There is an option to choose the volumes used - tick/real volumes, the colors also can be changed."
- MT5 CodeBase - Average Volumes (Volumes Forecasting)
angevoyageur:
Are you sure ?
Are you sure ?
Haha~~~
You know,This problem has nothing to do with the platform,Not to be taken as a precedent.Thank you.
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As we all know,MT5 platform has a indicator of Volumes,that's have Green and Red Bar,what's those means,and how to calculate,why is Green or Red.
I hope have a detailed description and explanation.picture as below:
Thank you.