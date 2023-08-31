how can I set the copy ratio at the signal trading?

New comment
 

I have found a description of the signal trading in this page:

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2329

but how can I open the "calculator of signals" tab? Do I have to use a hotkey to open this tab?

Calculator of signals
Calculator of signals
  • www.mql5.com
The most frequent question that subscribers tend to ask is: "Will I be able to subscribe to the NNN signal, and what position volume will be copied to my trading account?". This article will help to create the calculator of signals  — a great assistant for those who wish to subscribe to signals. A brief manual for using the calculator of...
 

You can download it on the Market for MT4 and for MT5 from same author:
use this search results link.

Besides, there are two scripts (one for MT4 and the other one is for MT5) to check the trade restrictions for symbol -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Signal Subscriber Lot Size Question

Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.02 07:42

Besides, you can use Calculator of the Signals (to calculate everything 'automatically' based on any pre-selected signal for example).

PS. Calculator of the Signals was updated:
We can use the script (one script is for MT4, and the other one is for MT5) to check the limitation concerning "no symbol found" error (look at the item 13 of the FAQ here).
Besides, this script is checking the trade restrictions for symbol incl the resiriction for no-forex mode.

Look at the post #8 to read and to download.

If any question - ask the author/coder.
Search - MQL5.community
Search - MQL5.community
  • www.mql5.com
Searching is based on morphology and is insensitive to case. All letters, no matter of their case, will be processed as lowercase. By default, our search engine shows pages, that...
 
Sergey Golubev:

You can download it on the Market for MT4 and for MT5 from same author:
use this search results link.

Besides, there are two scripts (one for MT4 and the other one is for MT5) to check the trade restrictions for symbol -

If any question - ask the author/coder.

the user interface can be seen transpaernt in mt5. How can I fix that?

 
Thomas19890620:

the user interface can be seen transpaernt in mt5. How can I fix that?

I do not know ...

I think - the author will reply here.
 
Thomas19890620 :

the user interface can be seen transpaernt in mt5. How can I fix that?

In the sense of? What kind of transparency? The panel is opaque.


 
Thomas19890620:

I have found a description of the signal trading in this page:

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2329

but how can I open the "calculator of signals" tab? Do I have to use a hotkey to open this tab?

The only think you can adjust in relation to the copying ratio is the participation percentage in Signals settings tab, everything else is calculated automatically.



 
Eleni Anna Branou:

The only think you can adjust in relation to the copying ratio is the participation percentage in Signals settings tab, everything else is calculated automatically.



ok, thanks for your answer.
New comment