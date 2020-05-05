Coding BB into MACD
What I mean is how would you code this:
you don't need to code anyhting you can put two indicators in the same window.
is that what you want ? sorry you're not being clear
put the MACD on
press ctrl+N to open Navigator
click and drag the BB onto the MACD on the chartmake settings on BB -> Apply To: Previous Indicator Data
Yes but how do I code that into my bot That is what I am asking
For bot parameters. EG if MACD>Bollingertop, I can code both indicators but I dont know how to get the bollinger to read off of MACD variables on mql
MQL4 or MQL5?
This is MQL4 sample.
UpperLine_Buffer[i] = iBandsOnArray(MACD_Buffer, 0, BB_period, BB_deviation, 0, MODE_UPPER, i); MainLine_Buffer[i] = iBandsOnArray(MACD_Buffer, 0, BB_period, BB_deviation, 0, MODE_MAIN, i); LowerLine_Buffer[i] = iBandsOnArray(MACD_Buffer, 0, BB_period, BB_deviation, 0, MODE_LOWER, i);
Calculate la deviation and record the value in a variable, substract and add from the midle line value. Input its value into
an buffer to graph.
Mql4 has a standard function to calculate the standard diviation.
Standard=iStdDev(NULL,0,18,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0)
in mql5
MACD_handle = iMACD(_Symbol, _Period, fast_period, slow_period, signal_period, aPrice); Bands_handle = iBands(_Symbol, _Period, Bands_period, shift, deviation, MACD_handle);
CopyBuffer(MACD_handle, 0, 0, to_copy, macd_buffer); CopyBuffer(Bands_handle, 0, 0, to_copy, main_buffer); CopyBuffer(Bands_handle, 1, 0, to_copy, upper_buffer); CopyBuffer(Bands_handle, 2, 0, to_copy, lower_buffer);
Hello I currently am having an issue, I am trying to code the BB into the MACD Indicator.
Any help would be greatly appreciated.