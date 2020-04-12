anyone with this indictaor?
I am looking for an indicator that tells the exact rate of USDJPY on mt4 chart when GBPUSD had reversed.
i.e. Gbpusd started rising from a certain point, at precise second /minute/hour time, i.e. 12 .53 minutes and 23 seconds it hit hit the low and then started rising.
I need to find the price of USDJPY or any other pair of my choice at that exact time , i.e. 12.53 minutes and 23 seconds.
so the first step is to find the exact time of 1t pair reversal,
second step is to find price of all other pairs at that exact time.
I wonder if this is an indicator or a script or some program that I need but will appreciate if you could guide me on the same,
thanks,
i would give it it shot to be an indicator but not sure and have no idea what it could be called if it exists, try search this site as there are lot's of indicators, both free and paid. Look in CodeBase (free soruce codes), search the site at the top right corner of your browser
Thanks Kenneth, let me try
you're welcome 👍
anybody any suggestion?
