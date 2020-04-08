trader

New comment
 

Hello , how can i search for a specific trader with the tab signals in my MT4 account?There are so many but i cant find Day Trading Trend Hedging from Seghei Pavalean.

 

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/jesselivermore/seller 

In Metatrader 4:


 
joophoos hoosemans:

Hello , how can i search for a specific trader with the tab signals in my MT4 account?There are so many but i cant find Day Trading Trend Hedging from Seghei Pavalean.

to search on specific trader and/or the signal in metatrader so it is necessary to know exact his username/name and/or exact name of the signal.
 
Sergey Golubev:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/jesselivermore/seller 

In Metatrader 4:


Hello , Thanks for the link. I succeeded to come on this site. But when i touch the "copy for 30 dollar" nothiong happens.

 

Hello, the steps i made:  --> start copying in Meda Trader --> URL: MQL4 buy protocol --> Open__> nothing happens

 
joophoos hoosemans:

Hello , Thanks for the link. I succeeded to come on this site. But when i touch the "copy for 30 dollar" nothiong happens.

Follow these instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731

The subscription setup is taking place on your MT4 terminal, not here in MQL5.com.

 

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - new updated instruction:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422

How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
  • 2017.04.10
  • www.mql5.com
Below are step by step instructions, of how to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal: 1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register 2...
New comment