trader
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/jesselivermore/seller
In Metatrader 4:
Hello , how can i search for a specific trader with the tab signals in my MT4 account?There are so many but i cant find Day Trading Trend Hedging from Seghei Pavalean.
Hello , Thanks for the link. I succeeded to come on this site. But when i touch the "copy for 30 dollar" nothiong happens.
Hello, the steps i made: --> start copying in Meda Trader --> URL: MQL4 buy protocol --> Open__> nothing happens
Follow these instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731
The subscription setup is taking place on your MT4 terminal, not here in MQL5.com.
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - new updated instruction:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422
