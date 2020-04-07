Difference between original MT5 terminal and Broker MT5 terminal
1 activation is per computer (hardware) with software (Windows version).
It does not matter about how many Metatrader instances with brokers accounts you are having (it is one activation).
Dear experienced traders,
May I ask the difference between Original MT5 terminal and Broker MT5 terminal?
May I use different ac in one original MT5 terminal to use EAs, when I want to save EA's activations? Are there any demerit like past data should be different and so on?
Thanks in advance and best wishes,
Sky
Its advisable to use your broker's custom MT5 terminal, as its better adapted to their solutions.
For the activations, as Sergey mentioned, they are bound to your computer and not to any broker or specific terminal.
Thank you, Sergey.
Thank you, Eleni.
