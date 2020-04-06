Please help I want refund I thought this is a broker
60729027:
How can you think this is a broker?
60729027:
Maybe you would have checked this first before a deposit was made. Think the only way to get a refund is that you write a ticket to service desk as they handle all financial issues
I made a mistake can they refund me
What part of "write a ticket to service desk as they handle all financial issues" is unclear? Bottom of every page is Contacts and requests
It's been 1 month … the service desk finally responds.
Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 59 #584 2019.10.08
William Roeder:Why are they not responding
What part of "write a ticket to service desk as they handle all financial issues" is unclear? Bottom of every page is Contacts and requests
60729027:
Why are they not responding
They will sure do, be patient and do something else meanwhile! If you think they will respond today you will only get frustrated because i don't think they'll do...think it's something like within 10 days or so not sure.
60729027: Why are they not responding
- What part of "It's been 1 month … the service desk finally responds" was unclear to you?
Don't double
post! You already had this thread open.
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
